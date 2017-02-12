Vincent Janssen Not Up To It, Spurs Must Strengthen – Former Liverpool Star Makes Assessment

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool midfielder Jason McAteer has had his say on Tottenham Hotspur after watching Mauricio Pochettino's men lose 2-0 to the Reds at Anfield on Saturday.



Liverpool overpowered Tottenham from the off and scored twice in the first half through Sadio Mane. The Reds were dominant in the opening 45 minutes and could have scored more, while even in the second half Spurs struggled to land a blow on their opponents.











McAteer saw enough of Liverpool's top four rivals though to know Spurs have the talent needed to fight for the title, though he believes they may well lack the mental strength.



And the ex-Republic of Ireland international feels there is little in the way of strength in depth for Pochettino to call on, pointing to striker Vincent Janssen, who was brought on off the bench, as someone just not up to the job.





McAteer said on LFC TV after the game: "The big question mark over Tottenham, and it came up last season, is are they strong enough mentally to go on and win it?