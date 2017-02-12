XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

12/02/2017 - 12:32 GMT

Willian On Bench – Chelsea Team vs Burnley Confirmed

 




Fixture: Burnley vs Chelsea
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 13:30 (UK time)

Chelsea have announced their starting team and substitutes for this afternoon's Premier League clash against Burnley at Turf Moor.

The Blues saw title rivals Tottenham Hotspur slip up by losing away at Liverpool on Saturday and as a result can move a whopping 12 points clear of the chasing pack by taking all three points in Lancashire.




To pick up all three points, Chelsea boss Antonio Conte selects a familiar line-up, with Diego Costa, Eden Hazard and Pedro Rodriguez carrying the attacking threat, while Nemanja Matic and N'Golo Kante link up in midfield. At the back, David Luiz, Cesar Azpilicueta and Gary Cahill form the back three, with Victor Moses and Marcos Alonso acting as wing-backs.

From the bench, the Italian tactician can call for Michy Batshuayi if he needs to bring on another striker, while Willian and Cesc Fabregas are two other experienced options.

 


Chelsea Team vs Burnley

Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill (c); Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Pedro, Diego Costa, Hazard

Substitutes: Begovic, Zouma, Ake, Chalobah, Fabregas, Willian, Batshuayi
 