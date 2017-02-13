XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

13/02/2017 - 21:12 GMT

Agent Reveals Napoli President Didn’t Want To Sell Manolo Gabbiadini To Southampton

 




Manolo Gabbiadini's agent has revealed that Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis did not want to sell the striker to Southampton or any other clubs.

The Saints negotiated hard with Napoli in a bid to sign Gabbiadini and the deal took time to put in place, though was ultimately pushed over the line before the winter transfer window closed.




De Laurentiis was dead set against selling Gabbiadini to Italian rivals, the striker's agent Silvio Pagliari says, something which caused him to look to England and Germany.

But the Napoli president was still reluctant to do business, given how highly he rates Gabbiadini.
 


"We know the president is a tough cookie, but I was struck by the interest shown from the outset by Southampton and the technical plans of the team", Pagliari said on Radio Blu.

"De Laurentiis did not want to sell him, but in the end the best thing for everyone was chosen.

"When I looked before Christmas I realised Napoli would never have sent Manolo to direct competitors and I immediately looked to the British and German markets."

Gabbiadini has made a roaring start to life at Southampton, scoring three goals in just two Premier League appearances.

The Italian will be hoping to keep his hot goalscoring streak going into the Saints' next game, which is the EFL Cup final against Manchester United at Wembley on 26th February.
 