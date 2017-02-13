Agent Reveals Napoli President Didn’t Want To Sell Manolo Gabbiadini To Southampton

Follow @insidefutbol





Manolo Gabbiadini's agent has revealed that Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis did not want to sell the striker to Southampton or any other clubs.



The Saints negotiated hard with Napoli in a bid to sign Gabbiadini and the deal took time to put in place, though was ultimately pushed over the line before the winter transfer window closed.











De Laurentiis was dead set against selling Gabbiadini to Italian rivals, the striker's agent Silvio Pagliari says, something which caused him to look to England and Germany.



But the Napoli president was still reluctant to do business, given how highly he rates Gabbiadini.





"We know the president is a tough cookie, but I was struck by the interest shown from the outset by Southampton and the technical plans of the team", Pagliari said on Radio Blu.