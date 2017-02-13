Alfonso Pedraza Needs Time To Adapt To English Football Insists Ex-Leeds Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United boss Neil Redfearn believes that Alfonso Pedraza is going to need time to adjust to the Championship following his arrival at Elland Road.



Leeds head coach Garry Monk handed Pedraza his first start for the club on Saturday in a Championship clash against Cardiff City at home.











The Spaniard, who is on loan at Leeds from Villarreal until the end of the season, struggled to affect the game as the Whites went down to a 2-1 defeat.



And having watched the winger in action, Redfearn feels he will need time to get used to a new style of football, having previously been playing in the Spanish second tier this season, on another loan spell, at Lugo.





"It's going to take him a little bit of time to adjust, I think", Redfearn said on Radio Yorkshire.