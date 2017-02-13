Alfonso Pedraza Needs Time To Adapt To English Football Insists Ex-Leeds Boss

Former Leeds United boss Neil Redfearn believes that Alfonso Pedraza is going to need time to adjust to the Championship following his arrival at Elland Road.
Leeds head coach Garry Monk handed Pedraza his first start for the club on Saturday in a Championship clash against Cardiff City at home.
The Spaniard, who is on loan at Leeds from Villarreal until the end of the season, struggled to affect the game as the Whites went down to a 2-1 defeat.
And having watched the winger in action, Redfearn feels he will need time to get used to a new style of football, having previously been playing in the Spanish second tier this season, on another loan spell, at Lugo.
"It's going to take him a little bit of time to adjust, I think", Redfearn said on Radio Yorkshire.
"He got caught coming in field quite a bit.
"He showed little glimpses of what he can do, but I think he needs to find his feet a little bit", he added.
All eyes will now be on whether Monk starts Pedraza again at Elland Road on Tuesday night against Bristol City as the Whites look to return to winning ways.
Leeds have recently lost the momentum they had built up and have now lost four of their last six games in all competitions.