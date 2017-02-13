Arsenal And Spurs Target Outshines Even Thierry Henry With Impressive Ligue 1 Record

Follow @insidefutbol





In a sign of why Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur target Kylian Mbappe is so in demand, it has been revealed that he is the youngest player for the last 25 years to score at least seven goals in Ligue 1.



Mbappe is shining with French league leaders Monaco this season and as a result has begun to be linked with the two north London giants.











And it is not hard to see why given the 18-year-old's clinical nature in front of goal which defies his tender years.



According to statistics cited by French outlet Maxifoot, Mbappe is the youngest player for 25 years to score at least seven times in Ligue 1.





At the age of 18 years and one month, Mbappe beats Arsenal legend Thierry Henry, who managed the feat at 18 years and eleven months, and Jeremy Menez, who managed it at 18 years and eight months.