XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

13/02/2017 - 15:52 GMT

Arsenal And Spurs Target Outshines Even Thierry Henry With Impressive Ligue 1 Record

 




In a sign of why Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur target Kylian Mbappe is so in demand, it has been revealed that he is the youngest player for the last 25 years to score at least seven goals in Ligue 1.

Mbappe is shining with French league leaders Monaco this season and as a result has begun to be linked with the two north London giants.




And it is not hard to see why given the 18-year-old's clinical nature in front of goal which defies his tender years.

According to statistics cited by French outlet Maxifoot, Mbappe is the youngest player for 25 years to score at least seven times in Ligue 1.
 


At the age of 18 years and one month, Mbappe beats Arsenal legend Thierry Henry, who managed the feat at 18 years and eleven months, and Jeremy Menez, who managed it at 18 years and eight months.

Ousmane Dembele, now at Borussia Dortmund, hit seven goals by 18 years and nine months, while Tony Vairelles was 19 years and 22 days old when he managed the feat.

Mbappe helped himself to a hat-trick at the weekend in Monaco's 5-0 drubbing of Metz in Ligue 1 and has eleven goals in all competitions to his name.

The principality outfit top the Ligue 1 standings, three points clear of second placed Paris Saint-Germain and five ahead of third placed Lyon.
 