Bayern Munich Boss Carlo Ancelotti Won’t Take Any Risks With Star Man Against Arsenal

Bayern Munich coach Carlo Ancelotti insists he will not take any risks with winger Franck Ribery against Arsenal.
Ribery has been out of action with a thigh injury he picked up in training, but it has been suggested he could be on the substitutes' bench for the clash against Arsenal at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday night.
But despite the Bavarians looking to build up a decisive advantage in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie, Ancelotti will not take any risks with Ribery's fitness if he is not ready to play.
Ancelotti admitted to the club's official site: "It is a difficult one.
"We won't take any risks", he added.
Ribery trained separately to the Bayern Munich squad on Saturday and was again in training on Monday as he bids to put himself in the frame to play.
Bayern Munich warmed up for their meeting with Arsenal by beating Ingolstadt 2-0 in an away Bundesliga fixture on Saturday.
The Bavarians currently boast a five-point advantage over second placed RB Leipzig, who suffered a shock 3-0 home defeat against struggling Hamburg.