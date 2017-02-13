Chelsea Not Looking At Teams Behind Insists Blues Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Thibaut Courtois has insisted that Chelsea are solely concentrating on themselves and not on the teams chasing them, following his side’s 1-1 draw with Burnley on Sunday.



Pedro Rodriguez gave the Blues a seventh-minute lead at Turf Moor, but Robbie Brady’s superb free-kick in the 24th minute put the hosts level.











Neither team failed to add to their tally after the break as the Premier League leaders were held by Burnley, who are currently 12th in the standings.



And Courtois, whose side presently find themselves 10 points clear at the top of the table, explained that Chelsea are focusing on themselves instead of looking at the chasing pack.





“We just take it game by game and we don't look at who is behind us”, he was quoted as saying by the club’s official site.

“We just try to win our games and we will see. The Premier League is very hard with away games against teams like Burnley.



“We still have to go to West Ham and Stoke, they're always hard, but we have to work like we have been doing for the past months and we will be fine.”



Chelsea, who have 60 points from 25 games, will next take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in an FA Cup game on Saturday before facing Swansea City in the Premier League a week later.



Antonio Conte’s men are unbeaten in their last seven outings in all competitions, winning five of those.

