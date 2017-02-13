Emerson Hyndman Admits Arsenal Talent’s Reassurance Over Rangers Switch

Follow @insidefutbol





Emerson Hyndman has revealed that he spoke to his United States compatriot Gedion Zelalem before joining Rangers on loan during the winter transfer window.



Zelalem, who is currently on loan at Dutch outfit VVV Venlo, spent the 2015/16 campaign on loan at Rangers from Arsenal.











During his time in Scotland, the midfielder managed 28 appearances in all competitions for the Gers, setting up eight goals.



And Hyndman, who was snapped up by Rangers from Bournemouth on a loan deal until the end of the season in January, explained that Zelalem had only positive things to say about the Ibrox outfit.





The 20-year-old went on to admit that Zelalem’s assessment of Rangers helped his decision to join the Scottish giants.

“It’s fortunate that they have had Americans in the past”, Hyndman told Rangers TV.



“They have developed them and nurtured them really into feeling comfortable here.



“I spoke to Gideon about it and he was full of positive things to say about Rangers and said that he really enjoyed his time and felt welcomed.



“When you hear things like that it gives not the green light, but it helps you in making your decision.”



Hyndman has managed to make an impact at Rangers, with the starlet thus far scoring two and providing as many assists in five appearances in all competitions for the Light Blues.

