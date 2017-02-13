Emre Can Could Soon Be Surplus To Requirements Warns Former Liverpool Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Emre Can could soon end up surplus to requirements at Liverpool if he does not go back to the drawing board and improve his game, former Reds striker Stan Collymore believes.



The German midfielder has become a key man under countryman Jurgen Klopp, but Collymore thinks his performances in the centre of the park for the Reds are falling short of the mark.











Can was brought on off the bench in the 77th minute of Liverpool's 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, with Klopp preferring to play Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum.



And Collymore thinks Can has work to do on his game otherwise he could soon find himself being frozen out of the picture at Anfield.





"The midfield, the much vaunted midfield of Can, Wijnaldum and Henderson needs to be organised better, and a player that I rate highly, Emre Can, needs to go back to the drawing board, as he’s not delivering the awesome physical power, in game reading and dynamism that he undoubtedly has", he wrote in his BoyleSports column.