Garry Monk Provides Leeds United Squad Update Ahead of Bristol City Game

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United boss Garry Monk has provided a squad update ahead of his side's clash against Bristol City on Tuesday evening.



Monk's men have lost their last two Championship games, against Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City respectively, and are keen to get back to winning ways as soon as possible.











And the Leeds boss has the advantage of a near fully fit squad to pick from for the Robins' visit to Elland Road, with Pontus Jansson fit to return following missing out on Saturday through illness.



Skipper Liam Bridcutt is suspended however, following his sending off on Saturday, while Charlie Taylor remains out; Monk however has provided an update on when he expects Taylor back on the grass.





"Pontus Jansson is back in training. He will be back to within the squad", Monk said on LUTV.