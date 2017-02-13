XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

13/02/2017 - 20:40 GMT

Garry Monk Provides Leeds United Squad Update Ahead of Bristol City Game

 




Leeds United boss Garry Monk has provided a squad update ahead of his side's clash against Bristol City on Tuesday evening.

Monk's men have lost their last two Championship games, against Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City respectively, and are keen to get back to winning ways as soon as possible.




And the Leeds boss has the advantage of a near fully fit squad to pick from for the Robins' visit to Elland Road, with Pontus Jansson fit to return following missing out on Saturday through illness.

Skipper Liam Bridcutt is suspended however, following his sending off on Saturday, while Charlie Taylor remains out; Monk however has provided an update on when he expects Taylor back on the grass.
 


"Pontus Jansson is back in training. He will be back to within the squad", Monk said on LUTV.

"The only one missing is Charlie, but we are expecting Charlie to be back out on the pitches next week.

"So that's a real positive.

"If we can do that we should have a fully fit squad", the Whites head coach added.

Leeds head into Tuesday night's game sitting in fifth spot in the Championship standings, with a four-point cushion over seventh placed Norwich City.
 