XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

13/02/2017 - 11:15 GMT

Have To Prove We Don’t Just Play Against Big Teams Admits Liverpool Midfielder

 




Adam Lallana has explained that the onus is on Liverpool to prove that they do not just perform against the top teams, following his side’s 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend.

It was the Reds’ first Premier League win since the turn of the year, with Jurgen Klopp’s team managing just two wins in their 11 appearances in all competitions in 2017.




While Liverpool have been in spectacular form against the top clubs this season, they have struggled against their less-fancied opponents.

The Merseyside giants, who headed into the game against Spurs on the back of 2-0 loss to relegation-threatened Hull City earlier in the month, will next take on reigning Premier League champions Leicester City on 27th February.
 


And Lallana insisted that Liverpool have to show everyone that they can perform against all teams and not just the top clubs.

“We didn’t have excuses in January”, the midfielder told the club’s official site.

“It is about us proving to everyone that we don’t just perform against the top teams.

“We have to go to Leicester and perform exactly the same.

“It’ll be a real shame if we don’t get that consistency as the way we performed here was remarkable.”

Liverpool are presently fourth in the table with 49 points from 25 games, 11 behind leaders Chelsea.
 