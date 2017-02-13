Have To Prove We Don’t Just Play Against Big Teams Admits Liverpool Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Adam Lallana has explained that the onus is on Liverpool to prove that they do not just perform against the top teams, following his side’s 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend.



It was the Reds’ first Premier League win since the turn of the year, with Jurgen Klopp’s team managing just two wins in their 11 appearances in all competitions in 2017.











While Liverpool have been in spectacular form against the top clubs this season, they have struggled against their less-fancied opponents.



The Merseyside giants, who headed into the game against Spurs on the back of 2-0 loss to relegation-threatened Hull City earlier in the month, will next take on reigning Premier League champions Leicester City on 27th February.





And Lallana insisted that Liverpool have to show everyone that they can perform against all teams and not just the top clubs.

“We didn’t have excuses in January”, the midfielder told the club’s official site.



“It is about us proving to everyone that we don’t just perform against the top teams.



“We have to go to Leicester and perform exactly the same.



“It’ll be a real shame if we don’t get that consistency as the way we performed here was remarkable.”



Liverpool are presently fourth in the table with 49 points from 25 games, 11 behind leaders Chelsea.

