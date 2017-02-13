I Can’t Imagine It – Manchester United Star Unsure Over Level Of Saint-Etienne Welcome

Follow @insidefutbol





Anthony Martial is expecting a fierce reception when Manchester United take on Saint-Etienne at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard on Thursday night, but is not sure how fierce it will be.



The France international is well aware of the rowdy nature of the Saint-Etienne crowd, with even good atmospheres created at the ground when Les Verts take on smaller Ligue 1 sides.











Saint-Etienne will be looking to score a famous win over Manchester United in the first leg of their round of 32 Europa League tie and Martial has cautioned his team-mates about the reception they will receive.



"They have a tremendous following and I’m sure it will be lively, even more so as they’re not used to playing against big clubs like United", the forward told his club's official site.





"There’s always a great atmosphere there even against the smaller teams, so I can’t imagine what it will be like against us", Martial explained.