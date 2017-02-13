I Can’t Imagine It – Manchester United Star Unsure Over Level Of Saint-Etienne Welcome

Anthony Martial is expecting a fierce reception when Manchester United take on Saint-Etienne at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard on Thursday night, but is not sure how fierce it will be.
The France international is well aware of the rowdy nature of the Saint-Etienne crowd, with even good atmospheres created at the ground when Les Verts take on smaller Ligue 1 sides.
Saint-Etienne will be looking to score a famous win over Manchester United in the first leg of their round of 32 Europa League tie and Martial has cautioned his team-mates about the reception they will receive.
"They have a tremendous following and I’m sure it will be lively, even more so as they’re not used to playing against big clubs like United", the forward told his club's official site.
"There’s always a great atmosphere there even against the smaller teams, so I can’t imagine what it will be like against us", Martial explained.
"It will be up to us to put it out of our minds."
Martial put in a Man of the Match performance in Manchester United's weekend win over Watford in the Premier League and will be hoping to be handed another start by boss Jose Mourinho, as he looks to play on home soil once again.
Saint-Etienne, who sit fifth in the Ligue 1 standings, warmed up for the game against the Red Devils by thrashing Lorient 4-0 at home on Sunday.