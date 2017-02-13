If Leeds United Lose Again Doubts Will Spread Through Squad – Former Whites Star

Former Leeds United defender Ben Parker is worried about the impact another defeat could have at Elland Road, with doubts then likely to spread through the squad like wildfire in his view.
Garry Monk's men were on a superb run of form heading into their clash against Barnsley on 13th January and while a 3-2 defeat was quickly recovered from by beating Nottingham Forest 2-0, the Whites then crashed out of the FA Cup at non-league Sutton United.
Leeds grabbed a last minute winner at Blackburn Rovers to win 2-1 on the first day of this month, but have now lost their last two on the bounce, to Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City, respectively, and have now lost four of their last six games in all competitions.
Bristol City arrive on Tuesday night and Parker believes it is absolutely crucial Leeds bounce back and do not lose again.
"I think it's quite an important game, not just for the three points as every game has three points, but in terms of where our season is going to go", he said on TV Yorkshire.
"If we come away with say another 2-0 defeat on Tuesday to Bristol City, then that gap [to the teams below the playoffs] might be a point, it's another defeat, another bad performance and the doubt starts to creep into peoples' minds.
"It spreads like wildfire.
"Winning spreads like a habit and so does losing games. And doubt can as well.
"So it's a big game to put those doubts to one side", the former Leeds defender added.
Leeds will no doubt be boosted though by Bristol City's poor record on the road, with the Robins being the fourth worst away team in the Championship this season.