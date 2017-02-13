If Leeds United Lose Again Doubts Will Spread Through Squad – Former Whites Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United defender Ben Parker is worried about the impact another defeat could have at Elland Road, with doubts then likely to spread through the squad like wildfire in his view.



Garry Monk's men were on a superb run of form heading into their clash against Barnsley on 13th January and while a 3-2 defeat was quickly recovered from by beating Nottingham Forest 2-0, the Whites then crashed out of the FA Cup at non-league Sutton United.











Leeds grabbed a last minute winner at Blackburn Rovers to win 2-1 on the first day of this month, but have now lost their last two on the bounce, to Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City, respectively, and have now lost four of their last six games in all competitions.



Bristol City arrive on Tuesday night and Parker believes it is absolutely crucial Leeds bounce back and do not lose again.





"I think it's quite an important game, not just for the three points as every game has three points, but in terms of where our season is going to go", he said on TV Yorkshire.