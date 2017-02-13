XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

13/02/2017 - 14:51 GMT

If Leeds United Lose Again Doubts Will Spread Through Squad – Former Whites Star

 




Former Leeds United defender Ben Parker is worried about the impact another defeat could have at Elland Road, with doubts then likely to spread through the squad like wildfire in his view.

Garry Monk's men were on a superb run of form heading into their clash against Barnsley on 13th January and while a 3-2 defeat was quickly recovered from by beating Nottingham Forest 2-0, the Whites then crashed out of the FA Cup at non-league Sutton United.




Leeds grabbed a last minute winner at Blackburn Rovers to win 2-1 on the first day of this month, but have now lost their last two on the bounce, to Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City, respectively, and have now lost four of their last six games in all competitions.

Bristol City arrive on Tuesday night and Parker believes it is absolutely crucial Leeds bounce back and do not lose again.
 


"I think it's quite an important game, not just for the three points as every game has three points, but in terms of where our season is going to go", he said on TV Yorkshire.

"If we come away with say another 2-0 defeat on Tuesday to Bristol City, then that gap [to the teams below the playoffs] might be a point, it's another defeat, another bad performance and the doubt starts to creep into peoples' minds.

"It spreads like wildfire.

"Winning spreads like a habit and so does losing games. And doubt can as well.

"So it's a big game to put those doubts to one side", the former Leeds defender added.

Leeds will no doubt be boosted though by Bristol City's poor record on the road, with the Robins being the fourth worst away team in the Championship this season.
 