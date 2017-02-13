XRegister
06 October 2016

13/02/2017 - 12:44 GMT

I'll Keep Trying To Contact Mark Warburton – Interim Rangers Boss Reveals Unsuccessful Attempt

 




Interim Rangers manager Graeme Murty has revealed that former boss Mark Warburton has yet to take a call from him, but he will keep trying to get in touch with the former Brentford manager.

Rangers announced on Friday night that Warburton, along with assistant manager David Weir and head of recruitment Frank McParland, had resigned, with Murty being placed in temporary charge.




And Murty revealed he tried to contact Warburton, who was part of the reason he was appointed Under-20s boss, but the former Brentford manager had not answered his call.

The interim boss said at a press conference after Rangers edged out Morton 2-1 in the Scottish Cup on Sunday: "I tried to call Mark and tried to talk to him – I wanted to basically thank him because he was on my interview panel and he's been very open and inclusive, and welcoming since I've been at the football club.
 


"So I tried to have a chat to him. He hasn't taken my call as yet, but I will definitely try and get in contact with him", Murty added.

Murty is now preparing to take training with the Rangers senior team on Tuesday and insists he will continue to fill in until told otherwise by the club.

"I'll be getting ready, they have tomorrow [Monday] off, there's a game for the 20s on Tuesday, but I will be taking training on Tuesday morning until I'm told otherwise."

Former Rangers boss Alex McLeish is currently the favourite to take over at Ibrox, but it is unclear whether the Gers are looking to make a permanent appointment or simply bring in an interim boss to keep the hotseat warm until the end of the season.
 