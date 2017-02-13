I’ll Keep Trying To Contact Mark Warburton – Interim Rangers Boss Reveals Unsuccessful Attempt

Follow @insidefutbol





Interim Rangers manager Graeme Murty has revealed that former boss Mark Warburton has yet to take a call from him, but he will keep trying to get in touch with the former Brentford manager.



Rangers announced on Friday night that Warburton, along with assistant manager David Weir and head of recruitment Frank McParland, had resigned, with Murty being placed in temporary charge.











And Murty revealed he tried to contact Warburton, who was part of the reason he was appointed Under-20s boss, but the former Brentford manager had not answered his call.



The interim boss said at a press conference after Rangers edged out Morton 2-1 in the Scottish Cup on Sunday: "I tried to call Mark and tried to talk to him – I wanted to basically thank him because he was on my interview panel and he's been very open and inclusive, and welcoming since I've been at the football club.





"So I tried to have a chat to him. He hasn't taken my call as yet, but I will definitely try and get in contact with him", Murty added.