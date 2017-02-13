It’s So Surprising – Leeds United Boss Garry Monk Weighs In On Bristol City

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United boss Garry Monk has revealed he is surprised by Bristol City's current placing in the Championship as he feels the Robins are a dangerous outfit going forward.



Monk's side play host to Lee Johnson's men at Elland Road on Tuesday night in a league game and the Whites will be looking to return to winning ways following successive defeats.











Bristol City scored three in the first half at Pride Park against Derby County on Saturday, but could not see out the game and allowed the Rams to come from three down to draw 3-3; now Bristol City sit in 20th spot in the Championship.



Leeds will want to be tighter at the back than Derby, but Monk believes that the Robins are a real threat going forward and admits he is surprised that they are battling the drop.





"I think all the way through the season they've been very dangerous attacking wise", Monk said on LUTV.