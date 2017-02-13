XRegister
06 October 2016

13/02/2017 - 21:25 GMT

It’s So Surprising – Leeds United Boss Garry Monk Weighs In On Bristol City

 




Leeds United boss Garry Monk has revealed he is surprised by Bristol City's current placing in the Championship as he feels the Robins are a dangerous outfit going forward.

Monk's side play host to Lee Johnson's men at Elland Road on Tuesday night in a league game and the Whites will be looking to return to winning ways following successive defeats.




Bristol City scored three in the first half at Pride Park against Derby County on Saturday, but could not see out the game and allowed the Rams to come from three down to draw 3-3; now Bristol City sit in 20th spot in the Championship.

Leeds will want to be tighter at the back than Derby, but Monk believes that the Robins are a real threat going forward and admits he is surprised that they are battling the drop.
 


"I think all the way through the season they've been very dangerous attacking wise", Monk said on LUTV.

"They've got good players.

"That's why it's been so surprising that they are where they are at the moment in the league.

"The run of results they've been on has been very surprising looking from the outside.

"We will prepare for the best Bristol City side, prepare for them to put their best performance on the pitch.

"We need to try and combat that with our performance and our way of playing.

"We will be determined to do that come Tuesday", the Leeds boss added.

Bristol City beat Leeds at Ashton Gate in the earlier fixture between the two teams this season, edging out the Whites 1-0.
 