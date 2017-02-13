XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

13/02/2017 - 13:53 GMT

Not Many Thought We’d Be Where We Are Now – Leeds United Boss Garry Monk Calm

 




Leeds United boss Garry Monk has explained that not many thought his side would have been in such a good position at this stage of the season.

The Whites, who lost 2-0 to Cardiff City at the weekend, presently find themselves fifth in the Championship table with 54 points from 31 games.




Leeds are currently four points ahead of seventh-placed Norwich City and 11 adrift of leaders Newcastle United, who have a game in hand.

And Monk, who insisted that he is not overly disappointed with the performance against Cardiff, stated that Leeds are in a position which many did not expect to the club to be in in the first place.
 


“This league is incredibly difficult”, he said in his post-match press conference.

“I’m obviously frustrated and disappointed with the result as the players are, but I’m not overly disappointed with the performance to be honest.

“We remain focused, we remain working, we stick together and we are still in a good position, a position not many people thought that this group could be in.

“So, we have to remember that and keep on fighting.”

Leeds, who are genuine promotion candidates for the first time in years, will next face Bristol City on Tuesday at Elland Road; the Robins won the corresponding fixture 1-0 in September.

The Yorkshire giants finished the 2015/16 season in 13th spot with 59 points under Monk’s predecessor Steve Evans.
 