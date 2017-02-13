XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

13/02/2017 - 11:13 GMT

People Recognise Me On Street – Rangers Star Delighted With Impact

 




Rangers new boy Emerson Hyndman has explained that he is enjoying the attention and support he is receiving from the fans.

The 20-year-old, who joined the Gers from Bournemouth on a loan deal until the end of the season in January, has managed to make an impact at Ibrox.




He has thus far made five appearances in all competitions for Rangers, scoring twice and setting up as many goals.

And Hyndman, who admitted that he likes being supported by everyone, insisted that he is looking forward to making a name for himself at Rangers.
 


The starlet went on to add that there have been instances when has been approached by Rangers fans, who recognise him, while talking a stroll.

“To be supported is always helpful for a player”, he told Rangers TV.

“Whether it’s your manager, team-mates or anyone.

“It has been interesting, there have been a few times when I have been walking and people come up to you and recognise you.

“It’s a nice feeling. I’m looking to hopefully having a good impact here.”

Hyndman, who joined Bournemouth from Fulham last summer, is contracted with the Cherries until 2020.

The young midfielder has a single cap for the United States to his name.
 