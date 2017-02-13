PHOTO: Leeds Star Pontus Jansson Comments On Kyle Bartley Bust-Up Rumours

Follow @insidefutbol





Pontus Jansson has responded to rumours of a training ground bust-up with Leeds United team-mate Kyle Bartley.



Jansson missed Saturday's 2-0 home defeat against Cardiff City and rumours were rife that he was not ill, as had been claimed, but had instead been involved in a scrap on the training pitch with centre-back partner Bartley.











But the Swede, who is in line to return to action against Bristol City on Tuesday night, has taken to social media to rubbish the rumours.



He posted a photograph of himself with Bartley and wrote: "We only fight together bro."



Jansson's words will ease Leeds fans' fears that he had fallen out with his defensive partner.