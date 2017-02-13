XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

13/02/2017 - 20:21 GMT

PHOTO: Leeds Star Pontus Jansson Comments On Kyle Bartley Bust-Up Rumours

 




Pontus Jansson has responded to rumours of a training ground bust-up with Leeds United team-mate Kyle Bartley.

Jansson missed Saturday's 2-0 home defeat against Cardiff City and rumours were rife that he was not ill, as had been claimed, but had instead been involved in a scrap on the training pitch with centre-back partner Bartley.




But the Swede, who is in line to return to action against Bristol City on Tuesday night, has taken to social media to rubbish the rumours.

He posted a photograph of himself with Bartley and wrote: "We only fight together bro."
 


Jansson's words will ease Leeds fans' fears that he had fallen out with his defensive partner.

The Swede's partnership with Bartley at the back has been a driving force for Leeds this season as the Whites look to gain promotion to the Premier League.

The pair have been key in Garry Monk's men being solid at the back and Leeds will hope both Jansson and Bartley stay fit for the business end of the campaign in the Championship.