Ronald de Boer Insists Brother Won’t Take Rangers Job Now

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers star Ronald de Boer says there is no possibility of his brother Frank taking over the Gers now, as he would want a full pre-season in his next job.



Rangers are looking for a new manager after Mark Warburton resigned from the job on Friday night, along with assistant boss David Weir and head of recruitment Frank McParland.











Frank, who was sacked as Inter coach in November last year, has been linked with the job at Ibrox, but Ronald says that his brother learned his lesson at the Nerazzurri in terms of not having a full pre-season and as such will not jump back into management now.



Ronald told BBC Radio Scotland: "He will never take a team at this time of year.





"Frank won't go into that [if Rangers have approached him], but he told me, and I knew this already, that he's waiting probably until the end of April and then he will take his decision on what options are on the table", he continued.