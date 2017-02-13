Ronald de Boer Insists Brother Won’t Take Rangers Job Now

Former Rangers star Ronald de Boer says there is no possibility of his brother Frank taking over the Gers now, as he would want a full pre-season in his next job.
Rangers are looking for a new manager after Mark Warburton resigned from the job on Friday night, along with assistant boss David Weir and head of recruitment Frank McParland.
Frank, who was sacked as Inter coach in November last year, has been linked with the job at Ibrox, but Ronald says that his brother learned his lesson at the Nerazzurri in terms of not having a full pre-season and as such will not jump back into management now.
Ronald told BBC Radio Scotland: "He will never take a team at this time of year.
"Frank won't go into that [if Rangers have approached him], but he told me, and I knew this already, that he's waiting probably until the end of April and then he will take his decision on what options are on the table", he continued.
"He wants to have a decent run-up. He had this lesson with Inter Milan when he had only two weeks to start the league, he couldn't really prepare the team.
"I think he learned from that so he wants to have a good pre-season and get to know the players very well.
"He will never take, for example, the Rangers job just now. That's not in question", Ronald added.
Ronald clocked up four years as a player at Rangers, turning out at Ibrox from 2000 until 2004, winning one Scottish league title, two Scottish Cups and two Scottish League Cups.
His brother Frank had a brief spell with the Gers in 2004.
Former Rangers manager Alex McLeish is currently the favourite to take over at the Scottish giants.