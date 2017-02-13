XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

13/02/2017 - 14:07 GMT

We’re Not Playing Elland Road – Bristol City Boss Urges No Fear Against Leeds United

 




Bristol City boss Lee Johnson has insisted that his side will not be playing the history associated with Elland Road when they take on Leeds United on Tuesday.

The Whites, who lost 2-0 to Cardiff City at Elland Road on Saturday, tasted defeat at the ground for the first time since they went down by the same scoreline against Newcastle United in November.




Leeds have been in good form at the venue this season, with Garry Monk’s team losing just four times in 18 games in all competitions at home.

And Johnson, who admitted it will be a tough game for Bristol City at Leeds, however urged his side to travel to Elland Road without any fear as he explained that the Robins will not be facing the ground’s history.
 


"We have to go there with no fear and enjoy it. When players enjoy it, they'll perform”, the manager said in his pre-match press conference on Monday.

"It'll be a really competitive game against Leeds. It's another big stage against a team doing well in the division.

"Elland Road has great history. Leeds are a huge club for the Championship, but we aren't playing the history."

Johnson then went on to praise his Leeds counterpart Monk, who he thinks is thriving well under pressure at the Yorkshire club.

"Garry Monk has done well in a pressure cooker environment”, he continued.

“It's nice to see a young English manager doing well.”
 