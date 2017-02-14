Alfonso Pedraza On Bench – Leeds United Team vs Bristol City Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Leeds United vs Bristol City

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Leeds United have named their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Bristol City in a Championship fixture at Elland Road this evening.



Garry Monk's men have been blown off course in recent weeks and have lost successive games, against Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City, the latter coming at Elland Road on Saturday.











Monk has to make do without skipper Liam Bridcutt, who was sent off against Cardiff, but does have defender Pontus Jansson back after he missed the loss to the Bluebirds through illness. Rob Green is between the sticks, while at the back Monk picks Kyle Bartley and the fit again Jansson as the central pairing. Eunan O'Kane is in midfield, alongside Ronaldo Vieira, while Hadi Sacko, Kemar Roofe and Pablo Hernandez are behind striker Chris Wood.



From the bench, Monk can call for winter window signings Alfonso Pedraza and Modou Barrow, while Souleymane Doukara is an attacking option.



Leeds United Team vs Bristol City



Green, Ayling, Jansson, Bartley, Berardi, O'Kane, Vieira, Sacko, Hernandez, Roofe, Wood



Substitutes: Silvestri, Cooper, Barrow, Phillips, Pedraza, Dallas, Doukara

