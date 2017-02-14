Bayern Munich Receive Returning Star Boost Ahead of Arsenal Game

Follow @insidefutbol





Bayern Munich midfielder Xabi Alonso has returned to training and is expected to play against Arsenal on Wednesday in the first leg of the Bavarians' Champions League last 16 clash.



The 35-year-old midfielder limped out of training on Monday after sustaining a knock on his keen and there were fears that Alonso might not make it for Wednesday’s clash at the Allianz Arena.











However, according to German outlet TZ, the Spaniard returned to training earlier this morning and has not looked in any visible discomfort, indicating that he will be in the squad for Bayern Munich’s clash against Arsenal.



Despite his advancing years, the veteran midfielder has remained a key component of Carlo Ancelotti’s squad in Bavaria and the Bayern Munich coach is expected to feel relieved to have Alonso back in training.





However, veteran winger Franck Ribery is still doubtful for Tuesday’s match and Ancelotti has said that while he is keen to play his best team, it is unlikely the Frenchman will be risked against the Gunners.

Bayern Munich have a good recent record against the Premier League giants in the Champions League and are favourites to knock them out of the competition in the last 16 stage.



Arsenal have not made it past the first knock out round of the Champions League for the past six seasons running.

