Be Proud Of This Leeds United Team, Garry Monk Tells Whites Faithful

Leeds United manager Garry Monk has insisted that despite recent form he is proud of his current squad of players, who he feels have gone through experiences this season that they have never faced in their careers.



While still fifth in the league table and on course to challenge for a playoff spot, Leeds’ two defeats on the trot in the league have again set the alarm bells ringing amongst their supporters.











The Yorkshire giants are under pressure to get back on track with a win over Bristol City tonight at Elland Road, but Monk feels the experiences his team have gone through this season, will stand them in good stead moving forward.



The Leeds boss also stressed that despite a lack of experience, there has never been a lack of effort or desire from his group of players and feels everyone associated with the club should be proud of the squad as they have so far played a brilliant season, beyond anyone’s expectations.





The Leeds United manager told LUTV: “This young group have been through many experiences this season in different circumstances that they have never faced in their careers as a group or individual players.

“All of it will stand them in good stead but this group fight, they are determined, they have got big hearts, they have got great mentality and you have seen that already.



“I am sure you will see that on Tuesday night and in games to come; one thing I know about this group is that there will never be lack of effort or commitment; it might be lack of experience sometimes, but never for lack of desire.



“I am very proud of those players and I think everyone should be because they are putting on a fantastic season up to this point.”

