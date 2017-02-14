Can’t Yet Say I’ve Established Myself Admits Tottenham Hotspur Starlet

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur youngster Harry Winks believes he is settling well into the senior environment at the club, but is not taking anything for granted when it comes to establishing himself.



The 21-year-old, who played just three times for Spurs before the start of the season, has made 25 appearances in all competitions for the north London club in the present campaign, netting once.











Winks progressed through Tottenham’s youth set-up before making his first team debut for the club in November 2014 when he came on as a late substitute against FK Partizan in a Europa League game.



And Winks, who signed a new deal with Tottenham which will keep him at the club until 2022, explained that he is integrating nicely into the first team set-up at White Hart Lane.





“Yes”, he told Spurs’ official site, when asked if he is settling well into the first team fold.

“Obviously the boys are brilliant here as well, they take to you well, they help out on and off the pitch but it’s still a gradual process.



“You’ve got to have two or three seasons before you can really say you’ve established yourself.



“I’m having a good season so far but I need to make sure I keep that level of work ethic up and I keep playing well.”



Winks went on to add that he feels signing a fresh contract is a big boost for him as he vowed to help Tottenham attain positive results during the crucial junction of the season.



“It’s a big boost”, he continued.



“Ultimately it’s signed now, though, and I’ve got to focus on the pitch, focus on helping the team to get results and hopefully we can push on in these next few weeks, get maximum points and do really well.”

