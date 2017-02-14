Champions League Football Still Achievable For Liverpool Believes Reds Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Gary Gillespie believes qualifying for the Champions League next season is very much an achievable target for the Reds.



After a great start to the season, Liverpool lost the plot after the turn of the year, with Jurgen Klopp’s team managing just a solitary win in their first ten games in all competitions in 2017.











The poor run of results saw Liverpool knocked out of the EFL Cup and the FA Cup, while also falling out of the top four for the first time since September.



The Merseyside giants notched up their second victory of the year at the weekend when they beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 at Anfield.





Liverpool presently find themselves fifth in the table with 49 points from 25 games, just a point behind fourth-placed Arsenal and 11 points adrift of leaders Chelsea.

However, Gillespie thinks Liverpool still have a great chance to finish in the top four and qualify for the Champions League for the 2017/18 campaign.



“The fixture jam really came at the wrong time for us in January”, he told Liverpool’s official site.



“We had one or two injuries, we were without [Sadio] Mane, and it was tough for us.



“Listen, we all wanted to be in the cup final and get back to Wembley again and we would have loved a good run in the FA Cup too, but it wasn’t to be.



“We now have to concentrate on what was obviously the goal at the start of the season which was to get back in the Champions League.



“Liverpool are in a really strong position and before the Christmas break we were talking about bigger and better things, so whether we got carried away or not I’m not 100 per cent sure, but Champions League is very much achievable.”



Gillespie went on to add that Liverpool’s strong performances and positive results against the big clubs this season show that the Reds are more than a match for those teams.



“What we have seen throughout the season is that none of the big teams have outplayed us by any stretch of the imagination”, he continued.



“We have really held our own so if we can perform as we know we can perform like how we did against Chelsea, how we played against Tottenham, then we are more than a match for all of those teams.



“We have to do it on a consistent level though against every team and that is the test for the players now until the end of the season.”

