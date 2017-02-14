Croatia Legend Pictures Liverpool Target Turning Out For Manchester United

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Croatia defender Dario Simic believes Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic, who has been linked with Liverpool, belongs at a big club and admits he could picture his countryman at Manchester United.



Perisic joined Inter from Wolfsburg in the summer of 2015 and despite their up and down form over the last season-and-a-half, the Croat has remained one of their more consistent players.











He has often been linked with a move away from the Nerazzurri, with Liverpool believed to be interested in snapping him up, but Perisic has so far stayed put at the San Siro.



However Simic, who won over 100 caps for Croatia, feels his compatriot deserves to be at one of the top clubs in Europe and believes Perisic has the ability to play for one of the blue chip sides such as Manchester United, with whom he has also been linked.





Speaking to Croatian outlet Vecernji, Simic said when asked about Perisic: “I expected Perisic to join one of the big European clubs in the last window.

“He definitely has the class for the biggest clubs.



“I can see him at Manchester United.”



Perisic has scored eight goals in 28 appearances in all competitions for Inter this season and has contract until 2020 with the club.



He also has 55 international caps to his name with Croatia and has netted 16 goals for the national team.

