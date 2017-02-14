Garry Monk Confident Leeds United Can Cover Liam Bridcutt Absence

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United manager Garry Monk is confident of the midfield options he has in his squad ahead of his side’s key Championship game against Bristol City tonight.



Coming into the game on the back of two league defeats on the trot, Monk is aware Leeds need a win at Elland Road tonight to put their promotion hopes back on track.











However, Leeds will be without the services of captain Liam Bridcutt after he was sent off against Cardiff City but Monk is confident that he has options in his squad to negate the absence of his key midfielder.



He has pointed out that midfield has been the most competitive area of his squad, with a number of players catching the eye with good performances from time to time this season.





And the Leeds boss is confident that the players selected tonight will put in a solid showing in order to get a win over Bristol City at Elland Road.

Asked about the absence of Bridcutt, Monk told LUTV: “It’s one area we have been really competitive in and done well with this season.



“All those lads who played in that midfield area have done really well and all of them have contributed so it’s a very difficult decision in those midfield areas to be honest.



“The ones, who will be playing, as expected, will give their 100 per cent and put themselves and their personalities on the pitch and look to try and put in a good performance.”

