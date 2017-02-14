Great Response – Garry Monk Hails Leeds United Win Over Bristol City

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United boss Garry Monk has hailed a great response from his side to back to back defeats after they beat Bristol City 2-1 at Elland Road this evening.



It was an even start at Elland Road as both sides started to feel each other out and moved the ball well, with Leeds especially looking to get at Bristol City down the flanks.











Leeds pulled ahead in the 27th minute when Chris Wood shrugged off attention from opposing defenders to make sure a free-kick whipped in by Pablo Hernandez ended up in the back of the net.



Bristol City were rocking, but Leeds were unable to add another before the break and went in 1-0 up.





The Whites did not need long after the restart to double their advantage as Hernandez shot from the edge of the box, an effort which took a deflection, and made it 2-0 in the 47th minute.