Great Response – Garry Monk Hails Leeds United Win Over Bristol City

Leeds United boss Garry Monk has hailed a great response from his side to back to back defeats after they beat Bristol City 2-1 at Elland Road this evening.
It was an even start at Elland Road as both sides started to feel each other out and moved the ball well, with Leeds especially looking to get at Bristol City down the flanks.
Leeds pulled ahead in the 27th minute when Chris Wood shrugged off attention from opposing defenders to make sure a free-kick whipped in by Pablo Hernandez ended up in the back of the net.
Bristol City were rocking, but Leeds were unable to add another before the break and went in 1-0 up.
The Whites did not need long after the restart to double their advantage as Hernandez shot from the edge of the box, an effort which took a deflection, and made it 2-0 in the 47th minute.
Bristol City did look to get back into the game and Leeds goalkeeper Rob Green needed to be alert on several occasions to keep the Robins at bay.
Green could not keep a clean sheet though and conceded deep into injury time as Milan Djuric struck, but it was no more than a consolation for the visitors.
Monk however was delighted to see his men return to winning ways after coming into the game on the back of successive defeats.
"It was a very good response", Monk told LUTV.
"Three points to put us back on track. It was very difficult coming off the back of two defeats with a young group.
"Then to come to Elland Road with more pressure and to put on a performance…
"It's important for us here, we want to win every game, but the Championship is so competitive.
"So to come through that tonight and show our mentality and determination, they deserved the three points."