Jose Mourinho Is Building Great Manchester United Side – Don Hutchinson

Former Liverpool midfielder Don Hutchison believes Jose Mourinho is putting down the foundations for a great Manchester United side this season and he expects the Red Devils to be at a different level next year.



Manchester United are currently on the longest unbeaten run in any of Europe’s top five leagues with no defeats in their last 16 Premier League games and are just two points off fourth placed Arsenal.











While Mourinho has lamented the draws at Old Trafford this season, many feel Manchester United are on the up and are one of the top contenders to end the campaign in the league’s top four.



Former Liverpool man Hutchison also feels the Manchester United manager is laying down the building blocks for a great side at Old Trafford and this time next year, Mourinho’s team are going to be on a different pedestal.





He has pointed out that even before the summer transfer window, Manchester United already have a good squad in place with players such as Henrikh Mkhitaryan only expected to improve after their first season at Old Trafford.

Hutchison said on Premier League TV’s Football Today show: “He is building the foundations.



“When you look at the Chelsea side that he had – they went so long with an unbelievable home record, literally like years and he is doing the same thing at Man United.



“When you think this time next year, they are going to be so much better.



"Mkhitaryan’s numbers at Dortmund were 20 odd assists and 28 goals whatever it was, he was on fire at the weekend and his numbers are going to be better this time next year.



“They might have people like [Antoine] Griezmann, [Paul] Pogba, Zlatan [Ibrahimovic], young boys such as [Marcus] Rashford and [Anthony] Martial and [Eric] Bailley, who probably didn’t get a mention and he was excellent at the weekend as well.”



Manchester United could win the first trophy on offer this season when they play Southampton in the EFL Cup final at Wembley on Sunday, 26th February.

