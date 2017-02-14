Leeds United’s Poor Form Means We Can Win At Elland Road – Bristol City Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Bristol City defender Scott Golbourne has explained that Leeds United’s form shows that they are capable of being beaten, ahead of his side’s trip to Elland Road this evening.



The Whites have been unconvincing in recent weeks, having lost four of their last six outings in all competitions.











Leeds will head into the game against the Robins on the back of a 2-0 loss to Cardiff City at the weekend.



And Golbourne, who insisted that Bristol City are aware of Leeds’ weaknesses, stated that his side can beat the Yorkshire giants even in their own backyard.





“Confidence is an amazing thing in football and it’s so fragile”, he told Bristol City Player HD.

“You see momentum swings during a game. You can be looking super confident, but one or two goals go in and the whole dynamic can change.



“It’s the same with league form – when somebody shows a chink in their armour, other teams will keep hitting that same spot.



“Their run of form shows they’re more than capable of being beaten – even on their own patch.



“We look forward to the opportunity of going there and seeing if we can take some points off them.”



Leeds, who are presently fifth in the Championship table with 54 points from 31 games, lost the corresponding fixture against Bristol City 1-0 at Ashton Gate in September.



Following tonight’s meeting with Bristol City, Garry Monk’s team will next face off against Ipswich Town in an away league fixture on Saturday.

