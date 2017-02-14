XRegister
14/02/2017 - 17:01 GMT

Loggerheads With David Moyes, Labelled Difficult By Jose Mourinho But No Regrets Says Royston Drenthe

 




Former Everton and Real Madrid man Royston Drenthe has insisted that he does not regret some of the things he did as a player, even though it got him into the bad books of several managers, including Jose Mourinho.

The Dutchman retired from football at just 29 after his contract with United Arab Emirates club Baniyas SC expired last year and has no interest in returning to football for the moment.




During his playing career the Dutchman was known for his combative ways and has often clashed with big name managers at clubs such as Everton and Real Madrid.

He admits to clashing with Moyes at Goodison Park and being termed by Mourinho as a troublemaker during his short stint at Real Madrid, but stressed that he doesn’t regret any of his actions.
 


Drenthe also added that there have also been managers who never had any complaints over his conduct.  

The 29-year-old told RTV Rijnmond: “I have no regrets over the some of the things I did.

“As everyone knows, I was often at loggerheads with David Moyes at Everton.

"I also didn’t have a good relationship with Mourinho in the short time I was at Real [Madrid], where I was labelled the difficult guy, always the troublemaker.

“But I also had coaches who asked, ‘what was the problem with the other coaches, because I don’t see it’.”

With clubs such as Real Madrid and Everton on his CV, Drenthe played at the top level of football for a while and was a La Liga champion during his time in the Spanish capital.

It remains to be seen if he will return to football.
 