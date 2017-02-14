Manchester City Haven’t Lost Sight Of Atletico Madrid Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City are set to return to Atletico Madrid this summer in order to secure the signature of French defender Lucas Hernandez.



The Premier League giants wanted the young central defender last year too, but Atletico Madrid succeeded in convincing him to sign a new and improved four-year contract until 2020.











His current deal also has a release clause of €40m, but according to the Spanish sports daily AS, the figure is unlikely to deter Manchester City from making a move for him in the summer.



Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has identified Hernandez as one of the priority signings for next season and the club are expected to knock on Atletico Madrid’s door again for the defender.





A product of the Atletico Madrid academy, the defender is not a regular in Diego Simeone’s squad, but is seen as one of the future pillars of their senior side in the coming years.

He has made 13 senior appearances for the Los Colchoneros this season, including seven outings in La Liga and is expected to play a bigger role in the second half of the campaign.



Hernandez is also part of France’s Under-21 set-up and is expected to graduate into the senior team sooner rather than later.

