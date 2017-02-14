Official: Tottenham Hotspur Starlet Harry Winks Signs New Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that Harry Winks has signed a new deal with the club which runs until 2022.



The midfielder, who only put pen to paper on a new deal with the club in September, has managed to make his mark in the present campaign.











Winks has thus far made clocked up 937 minutes over 25 appearances in all competitions for Spurs this season, scoring a solitary goal.



The 21-year-old, whose previous deal was set to end in 2021, is a product of Tottenham’s youth system.





He made his first team debut for the north London outfit during their 1-0 win over FK Partizan in a Europa League contest in November 2014, with the youngster coming on as a late substitute.

Wink has since played 28 times in total for Tottenham, scoring once; he scored in his side’s 3-2 win over West Ham United in the Premier League in November.



The starlet has also represented England up to Under-21 level.

