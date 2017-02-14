XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

14/02/2017 - 10:58 GMT

Official: Tottenham Hotspur Starlet Harry Winks Signs New Deal

 




Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that Harry Winks has signed a new deal with the club which runs until 2022.

The midfielder, who only put pen to paper on a new deal with the club in September, has managed to make his mark in the present campaign.




Winks has thus far made clocked up 937 minutes over 25 appearances in all competitions for Spurs this season, scoring a solitary goal.

The 21-year-old, whose previous deal was set to end in 2021, is a product of Tottenham’s youth system.
 


He made his first team debut for the north London outfit during their 1-0 win over FK Partizan in a Europa League contest in November 2014, with the youngster coming on as a late substitute.

Wink has since played 28 times in total for Tottenham, scoring once; he scored in his side’s 3-2 win over West Ham United in the Premier League in November.

The starlet has also represented England up to Under-21 level.
 