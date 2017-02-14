Tottenham Hotspur Starlet Reveals Why He’s Very, Very Grateful To Mauricio Pochettino

Follow @insidefutbol





Harry Winks has explained that he is very grateful to Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino for gradually bringing him into the first team mould.



The midfielder, who signed a new deal with Spurs on Tuesday which will keep him at the club until 2022, has featured regularly in the present campaign.











Winks has thus far made 25 appearances in all competitions for Tottenham this season, scoring once, while in total he has turned out 28 times for the north London club since making his first team debut in a 1-0 win over FK Partizan in a Europa League game in November 2014.



And the 21-year-old, who rates Pochettino as a top manager, insisted that the Argentine tactician has immensely helped him to gradually integrate into the first team.





“Massively”, he told Spurs’ official site, when asked how much Pochettino has helped him.

“He’s a top manager, I think all the boys will say it as well. Not just the manager, the staff too – the coaching staff are brilliant here.



“The gaffer has been brilliant for me and obviously as young academy players, all we want is opportunities and the fact that he’s actually given me that and he’s gradually brought me into the team, I’m very, very grateful for that.”



Winks, who only put pen to paper on a new deal with Tottenham in September, is a product of the club’s youth system.

