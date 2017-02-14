We’ve Done Very Well On That – Leeds United Boss Garry Monk Lauds Conditioning Methods

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Garry Monk believes his players have done well to cope with the physical demands so far this season and feels the entire staff deserve the credit for making sure the Whites have a fit squad at this point of the campaign.



The Yorkshire giants are on the lookout for a win tonight against Bristol City after suffering two defeats on the trot, in order to get their promotion chase back on track at Elland Road.











And Monk almost has a full squad to pick from as he will only be missing the suspended Liam Bridcutt and Charlie Taylor, who has been out of action for a few months.



The Leeds boss feels the squad have done well in terms of injuries and believes that they deserve the accolades for coping with the demands of a Championship season.





Monk also lauded the medical team for keeping the players fit for most of the season and is pleased that at this point of the campaign, he almost has the full squad to choose from.

The Leeds boss told LUTV: “I think it's credit to the players with the physical demands that have been put on them, the conditioning we have tried to put into the players with the methods that we use to try to help them to prevent injuries as much as possible.



“We've done very well with that this season.



“Also the medical team have worked hard with the programmes that they have when they are injured.



“Our job, on the physical side of it and the medical side of it, is to make sure that the players are available as much as possible throughout the season.



“So to have them coming into this period now of what's left, to have a full squad is obviously very healthy and very good, to have those options.”



Leeds are in the promotion chase and despite two defeats on the trot, they are still fifth in the Championship table.

