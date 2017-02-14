Young Rangers Goalkeeper Inspired By Two Custodians

Follow @insidefutbol





Young Rangers goalkeeper Robbie McCrorie has revealed that he looks up to Matt Gilks and Wes Foderingham.



Rangers, who returned to the Scottish Premiership after a gap of four years this season, snapped up Foderingham from Swindon Town in 2015.











The Gers then roped in Gilks from Burnley last summer to provide competition for Foderingham.



But a lack of playing time prompted Gilks to quit the Scottish giants for Wigan Athletic during the recently closed January transfer window.





And McCrorie, who is yet to make his first team debut for Rangers, explained that he looks up to the experienced duo for inspiration.

“I look up to Matt Gilks and Wes”, he told Rangers TV.



“They are both really professional and are top standard goalkeepers.”



McCrorie then went on to add that former Rangers custodian Allan McGregor was his football icon while growing up, with the youngster insisting that he is never going to forget about the 35-year-old’s display in an Old Firm derby.



“My football icon growing up was Allan McGregor”, he continued.



“I will never forget his penalty saves against Celtic at Ibrox.”



McCrorie’s present contract with Rangers runs until the summer of 2019.

