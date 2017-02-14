Young Rangers Goalkeeper Reveals Area Of Game Which Needs Attention

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers Under-20 goalkeeper Robbie McCrorie has insisted that while he wants to improve his overall game, he needs to focus on upping his distribution skills.



The 18-year-old, who is a product of Rangers’ youth system, is yet to make his first team debut for the Scottish giants.











McCrorie has thus far made two Challenge Cup appearances for the Gers’ development team in the present campaign, managing a clean sheet.



And the starlet, whose present contract with Rangers runs until the summer of 2019, identified the areas of his game which have scope for improvement.





“I want to improve on my distribution, overall improving everything, but specifically maybe kicks and putting the ball into full-back areas”, he told Rangers TV.

McCrorie, who was promoted to Rangers Under-20s from the Under-17s last summer, also discussed his strengths.



“My strengths are probably coming for crosses in a game and setting up counter-attacks”, he added.



McCrorie was part of Rangers’ pre-season in South Carolina last summer; he has represented Scotland up to Under-21 level.



Robbie’s brother Ross, who has also progressed through Rangers’ youth system, joined Scottish Championship outfit Dumbarton on loan in January.

