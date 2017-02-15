Atmosphere Better At Our Ground Than Old Trafford – Saint-Etienne Official On Why Man Utd Beatable

Follow @insidefutbol





Saint-Etienne sporting director Dominique Rocheteau feels it would be wrong to rule out his side from being able to beat Manchester United in their Europa League last 32 tie, especially as he rates the atmosphere at their home ground as superior to Old Trafford.



Manchester United are massive favourites to beat the Ligue 1 outfit over the two legs and progress in the competition, but Rocheteau believes it is too early to make such a prediction.











Saint-Etienne will travel to Old Trafford on Thursday for the first leg, but the club sporting director believes that the key for the French club is that the second leg will be at home.



And Rocheteau believes that with Saint-Etienne’s pedigree in France and in Europe, coupled with a raucous atmosphere at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, his side won’t be pushovers for Manchester United in the last 32 tie.





Asked about Saint-Etienne’s aim against Manchester United, the sporting director told French sports daily L’Equipe: “To qualify.

“The financial gap is huge and the system of two-legged tie gives few opportunities to smaller teams, but Saint-Etienne are just not anyone else.



“They have a track record in France and a history in Europe.



"The return leg will be played at the Geoffroy-Guichard and there will be a more cauldron like atmosphere here than at Old Trafford.”



Manchester United will be hoping to get a decisive result at Old Trafford on Thursday evening in order to ease the pressure ahead of the return leg in France.

