Eric Bailly Explains What’s Different Between Jose Mourinho And Other Managers

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly has revealed that Jose Mourinho’s attention to individual performances has helped him to improve this season.



Bailly became Jose Mourinho’s first signing as Manchester United manager when he joined the Red Devils from Villarreal early in the summer transfer window.











The defender quickly established himself as a certain starter in Mourinho’s side and despite a mid-season injury and his absence from the team due to the African Cup of Nations, the Ivorian has remained a key player for the Manchester United manager.



And the defender also insisted that Mourinho’s management has helped him to improve this term as the Manchester United manager takes time out to discuss individual performances to help his players.





“What I’ve found different to other managers is the time he takes to spend time with you individually”, the defender said in a press conference, ahead of his side's Europa League game this week.

“He looks at situations in games that happened and takes time to talk through stuff, it’s something that’s been really helpful for me.



“I think it’s something which really helps me and his experience has been passed onto me.”



Bailly started the last two Premier League games and is set to feature in the squad that will take on Saint-Etienne in the first leg of Manchester United's Europa League last 32 tie at Old Trafford on Thursday evening.

