Expectations Different Now At Leeds United Admits Whites Star

Rob Green admits that the Leeds United players are working under the weight of different expectations compared to the start of the season.



A 2-1 win over Bristol City on Tuesday night allowed Leeds to consolidate their position in the Championship’s top six after back to back defeats in the league against Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City respectively.











However, the picture was a lot different at the start of the season when Leeds were in the bottom three of the Championship and were struggling to get three points on the board.



Green has pointed out that it is the same group of players who were struggling to buy a win at the start of the season and were working under a different set of expectations.





And he admits that at this point of the season the expectations and the pressure on the team are different because of the success they have achieved after a horror first month of the campaign.

The veteran custodian told BBC Radio Leeds: “This is the same group of players who were in the bottom three, this is the same group of players that at the start of the season were under pressure.



“We were going out and the expectation was ‘we wonder if we are ever going to win’ rather than against Cardiff, ‘we should win’.



“It’s a different weight of expectations and that’s not any one’s fault, there is an element of victim of our own success in such a short space of time.”

