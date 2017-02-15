Focus On Next Game – Arsene Wenger Won’t Think About Miracle Arsenal Comeback

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has urged his side to focus on their next match following a 5-1 drubbing at Bayern Munich this evening, which leaves the Gunners' chances of qualifying for the quarter-finals hanging by a thread.
Wenger's men fell behind early on after an Arjen Robben strike from 25 yards, but fought back to level before half time as Alexis Sanchez scored after initially seeing his penalty saved by Manuel Neuer.
The Gunners lost Laurent Koscielny to injury in the 49th minute, while they then suffered a ten-minute blitz which killed off their chances. Robert Lewandowski (53rd minute) and Thiago (56th and 63rd minutes) got on the scoresheet.
And then Thomas Muller, taking advantage of a mistake by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, made it 5-1 with two minutes left.
Arsenal look all but out of the Champions League, but Wenger is not ready to assess his side's chances of a miracle comeback.
"We have to recover first and focus on the next game", he was quoted as saying by the BBC, when asked.
And Wenger insists that he will make no excuses for his side collapsing at the Allianz Arena.
"I do not look for excuses. It is a shock of course to lose at that level.
"We made everything wrong, the fifth goal shows that.
"These kind of games you need to be focused for 90 minutes.
"I felt the third goal was a killer for our players after that we had no response", Wenger added.
Arsenal will now focus on bouncing back against non-league opposition in the FA Cup when they take on Sutton United on Monday night.
The second leg against Bayern Munich comes on 7th March.