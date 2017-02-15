Focus On Next Game – Arsene Wenger Won’t Think About Miracle Arsenal Comeback

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has urged his side to focus on their next match following a 5-1 drubbing at Bayern Munich this evening, which leaves the Gunners' chances of qualifying for the quarter-finals hanging by a thread.



Wenger's men fell behind early on after an Arjen Robben strike from 25 yards, but fought back to level before half time as Alexis Sanchez scored after initially seeing his penalty saved by Manuel Neuer.











The Gunners lost Laurent Koscielny to injury in the 49th minute, while they then suffered a ten-minute blitz which killed off their chances. Robert Lewandowski (53rd minute) and Thiago (56th and 63rd minutes) got on the scoresheet.



And then Thomas Muller, taking advantage of a mistake by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, made it 5-1 with two minutes left.





Arsenal look all but out of the Champions League, but Wenger is not ready to assess his side's chances of a miracle comeback.