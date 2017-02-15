XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

15/02/2017 - 18:51 GMT

Granit Xhaka Starts – Arsenal Team vs Bayern Munich Confirmed

 




Fixture: Bayern Munich vs Arsenal   
Competition: Champions League
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Arsenal have officially named their starting eleven and substitutes for this evening's Champions League clash against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena.

The Gunners will be looking to leave Germany with a good result from the first leg of their round of 16 tie in order to give themselves the best possible chance of qualifying for the quarter-finals of the Champions League.




Arsene Wenger chooses to play David Ospina between the sticks, meaning Petr Cech is on the bench. Shkodran Mustafi and Laurent Koscielny are the centre-back pairing, with Hector Bellerin at right-back and Kieran Gibbs at left-back. Granit Xhaka and Francis Coquelin will bid to protect the defence, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mesut Ozil and Alex Iwobi look to supply striker Alexis Sanchez.

From the bench, Wenger can call for Danny Welbeck and Olivier Giroud, if he needs to bring on another striker, while Theo Walcott offers an injection of pace if required.

 


Arsenal Team vs Bayern Munich

Ospina, Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Gibbs, Xhaka, Coquelin, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ozil, Iwobi, Sanchez

Substitutes: Cech, Gabriel, Monreal, Elneny, Walcott, Welbeck, Giroud
 