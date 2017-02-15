XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

15/02/2017 - 15:46 GMT

He’ll Come Back Into Side – Leeds United Legend On Key Change Against Ipswich

 




Leeds United legend Eddie Gray believes that Liam Bridcutt will come back into the side instantly at the weekend at Ipswich Town.

Bridcutt missed Tuesday night's 2-1 win over Bristol City at Elland Road through suspension, having been sent off against Cardiff City on Saturday.




Despite Leeds winning in Bridcutt's absence, Gray still thinks the experienced midfielder will walk straight back into Garry Monk's side at Portman Road.

"I think Liam Bridcutt will come back into the team – no disrespect to anybody", Gray said on LUTV.
 


"I think Liam Bridcutt will come back in at the weekend now he's served his suspension", he added.

Gray was asked about what he feels the shape of the midfield will be against Mick McCarthy's men and replied: "Liam Bridcutt will play, young [Ronaldo] Vieira will play again.

"[Hadi] Sacko is a threat when out wide.

"It will be interesting to see [who is picked].

"[Kemar] Roofe started the game well and got into some good positions."

Leeds will be bidding to make it back to back wins by taking all three points from their trip to Portman Road on Saturday, as they continue their push to nail down a playoff spot in the Championship.

The Whites have history against them however as they have lost six of their last seven visits to Ipswich.
 