He’ll Come Back Into Side – Leeds United Legend On Key Change Against Ipswich

Leeds United legend Eddie Gray believes that Liam Bridcutt will come back into the side instantly at the weekend at Ipswich Town.



Bridcutt missed Tuesday night's 2-1 win over Bristol City at Elland Road through suspension, having been sent off against Cardiff City on Saturday.











Despite Leeds winning in Bridcutt's absence, Gray still thinks the experienced midfielder will walk straight back into Garry Monk's side at Portman Road.



"I think Liam Bridcutt will come back into the team – no disrespect to anybody", Gray said on LUTV.





"I think Liam Bridcutt will come back in at the weekend now he's served his suspension", he added.