I Expect That From Rob Green – Garry Monk On Leeds United Custodian

Leeds United head coach Garry Monk has revealed that he always expected a goalkeeper of Rob Green’s quality to pull off important saves last night against Bristol City.



Chris Wood and Pablo Hernandez scored on either side of the break to provide a solid two goal cushion to Leeds at Elland Road and while Bristol City did pull one back in the sixth minute of stoppage time, it was nothing more than a consolation goal.











However, Leeds were under pressure after the break despite being two goals ahead and Green had to make some smart saves to keep the away side at bay in the second half.



There was an argument that the goalkeeper could have been rewarded with the Man of the Match accolade, but Monk feels the saves Green made were regulation for a goalkeeper of his quality.





Asked if Green could have deserved the Man of the Match award, the Leeds boss told BBC Radio Leeds: “I guess so, in terms of the actual saves that he made.

“But I think they are saves you expect Green, of his quality, to make them; it was important.”



Leeds remain in fifth in the league table on 57 points, six clear of seventh placed Norwich City at the moment.

