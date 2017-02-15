If Mesut Ozil Comes To My Side Of Pitch – Bayern Munich Star Issues Warning

Follow @insidefutbol





Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal is ready to combat Mesut Ozil’s threat when his side take on Arsenal in the Champions League tonight.



The German champions will host the Gunners in the first leg of their last 16 tie at the Allianz Arena and are massive favourites to progress to the next round of the competition.











Arsenal have not made it past the last 16 stage of the Champions League for six seasons running and are hoping for a big performance from their stars such as Ozil to cause an upset against the Bavarians.



However, Vidal has insisted that he will do everything to make sure the German enjoys a quiet game in Munich and admits that he loves to take the game to the opposition when he is on the pitch.





The Chilean told German magazine Sport Bild when asked about the threat posed by Ozil: “If he comes over my side with the ball, I’ll do everything to take it from him.

“I take pleasure from taking on an opponent in a game.”



Vidal also insisted that Bayern Munich are looking to win the Champions League for their outgoing captain Philipp Lahm, who will retire at the end of the season, and he is keen to ensure the German’s last game is the final in Cardiff.



“We’ll do everything we can to ensure that Philipp’s last game will be the final at the Millennium Stadium at Cardiff.”

