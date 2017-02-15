It’s Nice Pressure, You Want Big Games – Leeds Star Loving Promotion Push

Follow @insidefutbol





Rob Green has indicated the Leeds United players must look to enjoy the pressure of being in a promotion chase at the stage of the season.



After two defeats on the trot, Leeds bounced back with a 2-1 win over Bristol City at Elland Road on Tuesday night and remained firmly in contention to finish in the Championship’s playoff spots.











Currently fifth in the league table, Leeds have managed to consolidate their position in the Championship’s top six over the last few months and are being backed to appear in the promotion playoffs at the end of the season.



Written off by many after a horror start to the season, Leeds have defied expectations in the 2016/17 campaign thus far and Green believes the young Whites squad must enjoy the pressure of playing in big games from now until the end of the season.





The veteran goalkeeper told BBC Radio Leeds: “You talk about pressure, but it’s a nice pressure.

“You want to go out and play in games at the top.



“The best games, the best memories I have had were going out playing at Wembley in front of 90,000, what is pressure then?”



A trip to Portman Road beckons for Leeds this weekend when they take on Ipswich Town before another home game against Sheffield Wednesday on 25th February.

