It’s The Championship – Leeds Star Reflects On Changing Fortunes For Bristol City And Whites

Rob Green feels the swinging fortunes of Leeds United and Bristol City are testament to the volatile nature of the Championship.



Leeds managed to shake off their two defeats on the trot with a 2-1 win over Bristol City at Elland Road on Tuesday night, with Green making some top saves to ensure three points for the Whites.











It left Bristol City scrapping towards the wrong end of the table and they are just three points ahead of Wigan, who are currently 22nd in the Championship, but the view was a lot different when the Whites travelled to the Ashton Gate in September.



Leeds were just climbing up the league table after a horror start to the season, but a win for Bristol City meant that they moved up to fifth in the league table and Garry Monk’s men continued to remain in the bottom half of the Championship.





And Green believes the differing fortunes of both sides at this stage of the season is what makes the Championship such a volatile league and he feels the key for any side in the division is to learn to bounce back from disappointment quickly.

The goalkeeper told BBC Radio Leeds: “It was another tough game, let’s not kid ourselves.



“They are scrapping down at the bottom, we were scrapping down at the bottom at one point in the season and in the return fixture they were above us and flying.



“This is the Championship, this is what it’s about and you will have your bumps on the road, the quicker you can bounce back is key.”



Leeds will travel to Portman Road to take on Ipswich Town on Saturday.

