Jose Mourinho Rules Three Key Players Out Of Manchester United’s Europa League Clash

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has revealed that Phil Jones, Wayne Rooney and Michael Carrick won’t be involved in his side’s Europa League clash against Saint-Etienne on Thursday night.



The Red Devils are preparing to play in the first leg of their Europa League last 32 tie against the Ligue 1 outfit at Old Trafford and they will have a few key personnel missing from their squad.











Mourinho admits that defender Phil Jones is yet to recover from an injury, which forced him to miss his side’s last two games in the Premier League.



And the Manchester United manager also added that the experienced duo of Rooney and Carrick will also be out of action with muscle injuries.





The Portuguese said in a press conference earlier today: "Phil is still recovering [from his injury].

“Wayne and Carrick have little muscular problems.



"All three are out."



Despite missing three key players, Manchester United are still tipped to take care of business at home against Saint-Etienne and put themselves in a strong position before the return leg in France.

