Liverpool Face Heavyweight Serie A Opposition For Inaki Williams

Juventus are interested in snapping up Athletic Bilbao winger Inaki Williams, who has also been linked with a move to Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund, in the summer.



A product of the Athletic Bilbao academy, the 22-year-old Spaniard has been turning heads for some time with his performances at the San Mames and has attracted the attention of some big wigs in Europe.











Premier League giants Liverpool have been on his trail for a while and even Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund have been linked with a move for the player recently.



However, it seems another top European club have joined the queue for Williams as according to Italian sports daily Tuttosport, Juventus have set their prying eyes on the winger.





It has been claimed that the Italian giants are aware of the serious talent the 22-year-old possesses and are planning to launch an operation to sign him in the summer transfer window.

However, any deal to sign Williams from Atletico Madrid is expected to be tricky as he still has more than four years left on his contract with the club and it contains a hefty release clause of €50m.



Atletico Madrid are known for their hardline stance on release clauses and a club might have to place that figure on their table in order to sign Williams in the summer.



Williams made his debut for Spain last year and has been a regular for Athletic Bilbao this season.

