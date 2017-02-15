Look At Body Language, Be Stunned If He Sign New Arsenal Deal – Pat Nevin After Bayern Munich Drubbing

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea legend Pat Nevin thinks Arsenal have little chance of getting Alexis Sanchez to sign a new contract, after looking at his body language in tonight's 5-1 loss at Bayern Munich.



Sanchez was included from the off for Arsenal against Bayern Munich in the Champions League this evening, with Arsene Wenger chosing the Chilean to spearhead the Gunners' attack.











The Chilean did score in the game, but Bayern Munich overpowered the Gunners and dished out a 5-1 thrashing which means Arsenal are looking at heading out of the Champions League at the last 16 stage.



Arsenal are battling to convince Sanchez to sign a new contract and Nevin, watching his body language against Bayern Munich, thinks there is almost no chance he will put pen to paper.





"After the fourth, his body language was wrong, he'd stopped running, he was walking about, and that looks like a guy who, had not chucked it in in the game, but chucked it with hope for the future", Nevin said on BBC Radio 5 live.