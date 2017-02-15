XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

15/02/2017 - 21:43 GMT

Look At Body Language, Be Stunned If He Sign New Arsenal Deal – Pat Nevin After Bayern Munich Drubbing

 




Chelsea legend Pat Nevin thinks Arsenal have little chance of getting Alexis Sanchez to sign a new contract, after looking at his body language in tonight's 5-1 loss at Bayern Munich.

Sanchez was included from the off for Arsenal against Bayern Munich in the Champions League this evening, with Arsene Wenger chosing the Chilean to spearhead the Gunners' attack.




The Chilean did score in the game, but Bayern Munich overpowered the Gunners and dished out a 5-1 thrashing which means Arsenal are looking at heading out of the Champions League at the last 16 stage.

Arsenal are battling to convince Sanchez to sign a new contract and Nevin, watching his body language against Bayern Munich, thinks there is almost no chance he will put pen to paper.
 


"After the fourth, his body language was wrong, he'd stopped running, he was walking about, and that looks like a guy who, had not chucked it in in the game, but chucked it with hope for the future", Nevin said on BBC Radio 5 live.

"They'll do a big job to get that guy to sign a new contract.

"I'll be stunned if he does", the former Chelsea man added.

Sanchez has been superb for Arsenal this term, scoring 20 goals in 33 appearances in all competitions, along with providing 16 assists for his team-mates.

A number of clubs may be licking their lips at the prospect of luring Sanchez away from the Emirates Stadium.
 